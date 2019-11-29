UrduPoint.com
Commemoration Day Upholds Values Of Sacrifice, Love Of Homeland: Ruler Of Umm Al Qaiwain

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 01:15 PM

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, said that the Commemoration Day upholds the values of sacrifice, redemption and love to the homeland, noting that the occasion is a tribute to all the country’s heroes

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, said that the Commemoration Day upholds the values of sacrifice, redemption and love to the homeland, noting that the occasion is a tribute to all the country’s heroes.

In a statement to the Nation Shield on the occasion of the Commemoration Day, Sheikh Saud stated that the occasion holds a significant meaning to the people of the UAE, as 30th November was the day when the first Emirati martyr Salem Suhail bin Khamis Al Dahmani lost his life while defending his country in 1971.

H.H. Sheikh Saud noted that national cohesion represents the true meaning of unification and effective participation in building the nation, preserving its gains and strengthening its social fabric as well as the culture of loyalty instilled by the Founding Fathers.

Sheikh Saud added, "It is a source of pride for us to witness the honouring of martyrs of the homeland in recognition and appreciation of their sacrifices and acts of patriotism, as they represent an immortal example of national unity and belonging."

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain added that the Commemoration Day is an opportunity to celebrate the sacrifices made by the martyrs to protect the glory, assets and gains of the country.

Sheikh Saud concluded by saying that these sacrifices and noble values will remain instilled in the hearts of young people. "The UAE’s martyrs will always be role models for the sons of the homeland who will continue to pursue the path of goodness and glory."

The Ruler also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise and to grant solace and patience to their families.

