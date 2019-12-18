Commemorative stamp issued to mark Abu Dhabi Chamber’s golden jubilee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) Emirates Post issued a distinctive commemorative stamp to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On the occasion, Emirates Post issued 45,000 commemorative stamps along with 1,000 First Day Cover Sheets on 16th December, 2019, available at all Emirates Post Central Customer Happiness Centres.

For the past five decades, the chamber has been one of the leading supporters of business development in the emirate, helping communities improve the procedures of their operations and setting the benchmark for corporate performance in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, expressed his sincere congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Al Ashram said, "Stemming from Emirates Post’s continuous commitment to honour all the important milestones and events taking place in the country, we are proud to issue this commemorative stamp to celebrate Abu Dhabi Chamber’s golden jubilee.

It is a symbol of its successful journey and numerous achievements during the last half-century and its ambitious vision for the future that is reinforcing the foundation of business innovation and sustainable development."

Abu Dhabi Chamber's vision involves creating an active and effective private sector at the local, regional and global levels.

Mohamed Helal Al-Muhairi from the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce said, "For the last 50 years, Abu Dhabi Chamber has embodied the vision of our wise leadership and strived to improve the economic development of Abu Dhabi, elevating it to pioneering levels. During this period, the chamber received various local and international awards in appreciation of its prominent role in creating the development processes within the emirate, as well as supporting its business sector."

He added, "The golden jubilee of the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Chamber is an occasion to celebrate our successes and achievements. By continuing to provide innovative leadership services, as well as creating an environment that attracts investors, we will be able to further build on these accomplishments and establish the country as a leading investment destination. It is with pride that we commemorate this glorious occasion through this special stamp issuance."