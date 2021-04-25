UrduPoint.com
Commercial Bank Of Dubai Launches A Robo-Advisory Investment App - CBD Investr

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

Commercial Bank of Dubai launches a Robo-Advisory Investment App - CBD Investr

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) Commercial Bank of Dubai, one of the leading banks in the UAE, announced the launch of "CBD Investr app", becoming the first bank in the region to offer a robo-advisory investment solution.

Developed in partnership with InvestSuite, a leading wealthtech company based in Belgium, this innovative investment app is powered by smart algorithms that actively manage investment portfolios to deliver optimal risk-adjusted performance.

CBD Investr offers customers convenient access to globally diversified and personalised portfolios of stocks, bonds and other asset classes using low-cost exchange traded funds (ETFs). These portfolios are tailored based on customer’s specific goals, risk appetite and investment time horizon and are actively monitored and optimised based on changing market conditions to deliver the best possible performance over the long term.

Customers can start investing in a matter of minutes by simply downloading the CBD Investr app, registering using their Emirates ID and answering a few questions to assess their risk profile and create a personalised portfolio.

Customers do not need a CBD bank account to fund their portfolios and can make a local transfer from any bank account in the UAE. The best part is that customers can start investing with just $500 and withdraw at any time, without any charges.

