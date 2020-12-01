Commercial Bank of Dubai Recognized with "Best Commercial Bank" and "Best Digital Transformation" Awards by MEA Finance

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) Commercial Bank of Dubai, one of the leading banks in the UAE, has won the "Best Commercial Bank" award and "Best Digital Transformation" award at the MEA Finance 2020 Awards.

The award was received by Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai, along with Abdul Rahim Al Nimer, General Manager – Corporate Banking, Amit Malhotra, General Manager – Personal Banking Group, Stefan Kimmel, Chief Operating Officer and Hassan Al Redha, General Manager - International & Transaction Banking, at a ceremony held recently at CBD Headquarters in Dubai.

The MEA Finance Awards honors banking and financial institutions from across the middle East and Africa region for their excellence in creating robust financial systems through innovation and digital transformation as well as advancing the overall industry.

Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai, said: "It is a matter of immense pride that CBD has won the "Best Commercial Bank in the UAE" and "Best Digital Transformation in the UAE" by MEA Finance Awards. We are a pioneering financial institution operating for over 50 years and have been at the forefront of developing advanced banking solutions to meet the needs of our customers based on an in-depth understanding of their requirements and a consistent focus on providing exceptional customer service."