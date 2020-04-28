Commercial centres and shopping malls must administer COVID-19 testing for their in-store employees: ADDED

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 27th April 2020 (WAM) - The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, has recently issued a new circular ordering owners and managers of commercial centres and shopping malls in Abu Dhabi to comply with the set conditions and instructions that were released by the department in order to be allowed to re-open their commercial facilities across the emirate’s three regions Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

According to the circular, ADDED is directing the management of these commercial centres and malls to organize special coronavirus (COVID-19) screening for all of its in-store employees in order to obtain the required certification of negative results before being allowed to re-open their stores and commence work. The conduct of these tests is a Primary condition for being granted the permits to resume their commercial activities.

Under the department’s circular terms, the shoppers should pass through the main entrances of the commercial centres and malls, where thermal scanning cameras have been set up. Any person experiencing fever or high body temperature shall not be allowed to enter. The same procedures are to be applied on the employees of these commercial facilities before starting their daily work shifts.

ADDED explained that the management of malls and centres must complete the implementation of all the required obligations and procedures to be able to obtain the department’s approval to reopen their facilities. There will also be coordination with DoH to conduct the tests for the employees of the shopping malls and centres at one of its designated examination centres or to identify times and places where tests can be carried out inside the commercial facilities that wish to reopen their doors to the public.