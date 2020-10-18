Commercial establishments fully committed to COVID-19 guidelines, says Dubai Economy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to a number of open markets and shopping centres across the emirate on Saturday to make sure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Remarkably, all 454 businesses inspected on Saturday at open markets and shopping centres were found to have fully complied with the guidelines.

Praising the efforts made by everyone to implement the precautionary measures, including adherence to physical distancing and wearing masks, Dubai Economy said the approach evident now will guide the emirate to safe shores and ensure business continuity, while preserving public health and safety.

Dubai Economy urged everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.