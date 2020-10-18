UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commercial Establishments Fully Committed To COVID-19 Guidelines, Says Dubai Economy

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 05:15 PM

Commercial establishments fully committed to COVID-19 guidelines, says Dubai Economy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) Field inspectors from the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, CCCP, Sector in Dubai Economy continued their visits to a number of open markets and shopping centres across the emirate on Saturday to make sure that commercial establishments commit to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Remarkably, all 454 businesses inspected on Saturday at open markets and shopping centres were found to have fully complied with the guidelines.

Praising the efforts made by everyone to implement the precautionary measures, including adherence to physical distancing and wearing masks, Dubai Economy said the approach evident now will guide the emirate to safe shores and ensure business continuity, while preserving public health and safety.

Dubai Economy urged everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The precautionary measures have seen a gradual return to normal and safe economic activities in Dubai, leading to the opening of all sectors and the economic reset.

Dubai Economy also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.

Related Topics

Google Business Dubai Guide Apple Market All From Huawei

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation launches 3D Printing Strat ..

15 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Climate and Biodiversity Week ..

15 minutes ago

DFM debuts equity futures trading, boosting its pr ..

31 minutes ago

PTCL appoints Matthew Willsher as President & CEO

46 minutes ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in IMFC meeting

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints DIFC Authority&#039; ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.