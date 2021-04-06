commercial operation of Barakah Plant a great milestone: Ajman Ruler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) AJMAN, 6th April 2021 (WAM) - The commercial operation of the first reactor of the Barakah peaceful nuclear power plant is a great milestone that reflects the UAE's vision for the future, said H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

In a statement made today, Sheikh Humaid said this achievement was made, thanks to the directives and visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

"We are very proud of this milestone which came as we mark 50 years since the historic union of the emirates," he added.