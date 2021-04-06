UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commercial Operation Of Barakah Plant A Great Milestone: Ajman Ruler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

commercial operation of Barakah Plant a great milestone: Ajman Ruler

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) AJMAN, 6th April 2021 (WAM) - The commercial operation of the first reactor of the Barakah peaceful nuclear power plant is a great milestone that reflects the UAE's vision for the future, said H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

In a statement made today, Sheikh Humaid said this achievement was made, thanks to the directives and visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

"We are very proud of this milestone which came as we mark 50 years since the historic union of the emirates," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Nuclear UAE Dubai Ajman Abu Dhabi Rashid April

Recent Stories

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

3 minutes ago

Aldar launches ‘Noya Viva’ on Yas Island

3 minutes ago

UN Believes Coronavirus 'Vaccine Passport' Issue S ..

18 minutes ago

Aranburu wins Basque Country 2nd stage, Roglic lea ..

18 minutes ago

Shafqat congratulated PML-N for dividing PDM

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber receives high-level delegation of ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.