Commercial operation of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant a major milestone for UAE Nuclear Energy Programme: FANR DG

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Since issuing the Operating License in February 2020 for Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has continued its regulatory oversight: starting with fuel loading, testing, including the criticality phase, connecting the unit to the UAE national electricity transmission grid until the plant is ready for full commercial operation.

FANR confirms that Nawah Energy Company (Nawah), the operator, has met all regulatory requirements to initiate this important phase. The milestone follows extensive oversight, including regular inspection, to ensure the safety and security of the nuclear power plant.

Following the issuance of the operating license until the commercial operation of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, FANR’s oversight activities included regular inspection using its resident inspectors as well as deploying inspectors to oversee the testing processes. FANR is continuously verifying the emergency preparedness and response system as well as monitoring the environment through independent monitoring stations around the nuclear power plant and its Environmental Laboratory.

"The commercial operation of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is a major milestone culminating immense efforts made in the past 12 years since the establishment of the UAE Nuclear Energy Programme.

During that period, FANR reviewed every step of the nuclear power plant in terms of site selection, construction, testing and finally operation to ensure the operator complies with all regulatory requirements to ensure the safety of the public and the environment. FANR will continue to inspect the power plant during the operation phase to ensure all requirements are met," said Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of the FANR.

"FANR is proud to have Emirati nuclear experts who played an indispensable role in licensing process for the nuclear power plant since its inception: carrying our inspection and review in matters related to nuclear safety, nuclear security and nuclear non-proliferation. In addition, FANR deployed two Emirati females to work as resident inspectors to work with international experts in the nuclear power plant. We are proud that over 68 percent of FANR’s workforce are Emiratis. I congratulate the UAE government and the operator, Nawah Energy Company, for such an achievement," added Viktorsson.

Following commercial operation of the Unit 1, he said, FANR will continue conducting its regulatory oversight and inspection to ensure the safety and security of the nuclear power plant as part of its mission to protect the public, workers and environment.