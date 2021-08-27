UrduPoint.com

Commercial Operation Of Unit 2 Of Barakah, A Significant Milestone: Belhaif Al Nuaimi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:15 PM

Commercial operation of Unit 2 of Barakah, a significant milestone: Belhaif Al Nuaimi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2021) ABU DHABI, 27th August 2021 (WAM) - The commercial operation of Unit 2 of Barakah represents a significant milestone in UAE’s transition to clean energy, said Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

"As we reach critical threshold for climate change, commercial operation of Unit 2 of Barakah represents a significant milestone in UAE’s transition to clean energy," Al Nuaimi said in a statement today.

"The UN’s recent IPCC report has highlighted that the world faces a critical and urgent need to fast-track climate action as a global rise in temperatures, primarily due to carbon emissions, is triggering increasingly more challenging weather conditions."

He added that one of the best ways to cut greenhouse gas emissions at a macro level is by transitioning to cleaner energy sources. The brief from the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe highlighted that international climate objectives won’t be met without nuclear energy.

He expressed the pride that the UAE government has been investing in clean energy sources for many years to make this transition a reality today.

"Owning to the forward-looking vision of the UAE leadership, the country this year became a leader in the Arab world for peaceful nuclear energy with the start of commercial operations of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. Providing zero-carbon energy to the nation’s homes and businesses, Barakah is a symbol of future-thinking solutions that will serve our country for generations to come. It has the capacity to prevent 21 million tons of carbon emissions annually and is a significant contributor towards our climate change mitigation and adaptation goals, as well as the 2016 Paris Agreement commitments. Now with the start-up for Unit 2, the UAE has added even more clean electricity capacity to support our nation’s energy security and long-term sustainability transition. In doing so, clean electricity sources such as the Barakah plant are mitigating the impact of climate change, protecting the country’s ecosystems, while ensuring the successful development of societies and economy."

