Commercial tea bags release millions of microplastics, entering human intestinal cells: Study

BARCELONA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) research has detailed how polymer-based commercial tea bags release millions of nano plastics and microplastics when infused.

The study shows for the first time the capacity of these particles to be absorbed by human intestinal cells, and are thus able to reach the bloodstream and spread throughout the body.

The tea bags used for the research were made from the polymers nylon-6, polypropylene and cellulose.

The study shows that, when brewing tea, polypropylene releases approximately 1.2 billion particles per millilitre, with an average size of 136.7 nanometres; cellulose releases about 135 million particles per milliliter, with an average size of 244 nanometres; while nylon-6 releases 8.18 million particles per millilitre, with an average size of 138.4 nanometres.