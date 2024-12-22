Open Menu

Commercial Tea Bags Release Millions Of Microplastics, Entering Human Intestinal Cells: Study

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 10:15 AM

Commercial tea bags release millions of microplastics, entering human intestinal cells: Study

BARCELONA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) research has detailed how polymer-based commercial tea bags release millions of nano plastics and microplastics when infused.

The study shows for the first time the capacity of these particles to be absorbed by human intestinal cells, and are thus able to reach the bloodstream and spread throughout the body.

The tea bags used for the research were made from the polymers nylon-6, polypropylene and cellulose.

The study shows that, when brewing tea, polypropylene releases approximately 1.2 billion particles per millilitre, with an average size of 136.7 nanometres; cellulose releases about 135 million particles per milliliter, with an average size of 244 nanometres; while nylon-6 releases 8.18 million particles per millilitre, with an average size of 138.4 nanometres.

Related Topics

Barcelona From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024

55 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

8 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..

8 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..

8 hours ago
 Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football C ..

Emir of Kuwait inaugurates Arabian Gulf Football Cup

10 hours ago
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on ..

Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza

12 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ram ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany

13 hours ago
 Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

Rain expected tomorrow in UAE

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakista ..

Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community

13 hours ago
 Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Ma ..

Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..

13 hours ago
 Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cyc ..

Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East