Commercial vehicles' registration fees exempted: Abu Dhabi Police

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, announced on Wednesday that vehicles registered for commercial purposes will be exempted from registration fees.

In a statement, ADP said that the moves comes as part of efforts to implement the economic stimulus measures launched by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

According to Abu Dhabi Police, registration fee exemptions include vehicles registered for commercial activities within the emirate beginning 16th March 2020 and up until the end of year.

The ADP statement noted, registration fees that were already processed will be refunded to the parties of concern.

ADP called on all companies and organisations to utilise these stimulus measures via its smart application or website. It also called on parties to adhere to all precautionary and preventative measures applied by relevant authorities in the UAE, and to follow laws, regulations and guidelines set out to ensure their rights, security and safety.