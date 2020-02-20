UrduPoint.com
Committee For Aquatic Resources Holds First Meeting

Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) The Supreme Committee for the Exploitation, Protection and Development of Living Aquatic Resources held its debut meeting, presided over by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

During the meeting, the Committee's scope of work was defined, with the roles of individual members identified, and the mechanisms forming ad-hoc subcommittees were outlined.

In addition to growing the population of living aquatic resources and sustaining local production, the Committee is tasked with boosting the competitiveness of the fisheries sector in the UAE. It is also tasked with advancing the sector's infrastructure and enhancing the efficiency of fishing facilities in the country. The Committee is also responsible for stepping up research and development in marine and fishing technologies, coordinating affairs of fishermen in each emirate, and better managing the requirements of the wider fishing community.

Experts from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, presented an overview of the fisheries sector in the UAE, and highlighted the contribution of local fish production to meeting the country’s demand.

Announcing the results of fishery stocks surveys, they highlighted the pressures facing fish stocks in UAE waters, as well as the measures taken to mitigate these pressures and develop aquatic resources.

Dr Al Zeyoudi said, "Sustaining marine resources and scaling up local production are goals that we strive to achieve through putting in place appropriate legislations and routinely launching initiatives and ventures on the ground."

"The Supreme Committee for Exploitation, Protection and Development of Living Aquatic Resources will streamline all future efforts to sustain aquatic biodiversity and resources nationwide," he added.

Meeting participants proposed an action plan draft for 2020-2025. Recommendations from the meeting included constituting a technical committee that will track the progress on the tasks of the Supreme Committee.

The technical committee will comprise select members of the Supreme Committee.

Members of the Supreme Committee include representatives of MOCCAE, the Ministry of Economy, the Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority, the Federal Transport Authority - Land and Maritime, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Municipality, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Qaiwain, the Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, and the Fujairah Municipality.

