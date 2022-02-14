Committee of Global Media Congress reviews plans

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2022) The Scientific Committee of the Global Media Congress has discussed the scientific aspects related to panel discussions, seminars and scientific papers listed on the Congress's agenda, along with the relevant accomplishments that have been made so far.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in strategic partnership with Emirates news Agency (WAM), the inaugural Global Media Congress will take place from 15th to 17th November 2022 in the UAE Capital.

The meeting was chaired by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Global Media Congress, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) in strategic partnership with WAM.

Discussions during the meeting covered the congress's scientific plan and the best methods that contribute to achieving its objectives in line with the directives of the UAE's leadership and the country’s stature in the media industry, which is based on innovation, creativity, advanced technology and effective partnerships.

The committee also approved the scientific programmes and plans discussed during the previous meeting and discussed the mechanism for preparing a digital scientific record for the Congress, studying the participation requests, sessions and events accompanying the event, and setting timetables for them.

The committee commended the great interest of media institutions and agencies worldwide to participate in the event.

The Global Media Congress will discuss several key topics, most notably digital communication, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and innovation in the media sector. It will host specialist sessions covering journalism, radio, television, internet, social media and international influencers.

The event will serve as a platform for international companies interested in engaging in media markets in the Gulf region, the middle East and North Africa.