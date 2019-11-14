Communication, dialogue and respect key to realising human fraternity, says committee

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2019 (WAM) - A delegation comprising Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, Mohamed Abdul-Salam, along with the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi, and the personal secretary of Pope Francis, Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, met with the General Secretary of the World Council of Churches, Rev. Dr. Olav Fykse Tveit at the Council’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, today.

During the meeting, various strategies and plans related to spreading the values of coexistence and tolerance were discussed, as well as possible future partnerships between the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and the World Council of Churches.

Judge Abdul-Salam said, "The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity seeks various forms of cooperation with international religious and cultural organisations to help achieve fraternity among people. Human Fraternity can only be achieved through continued communication, dialogue and respect for the differences we have."

He added, "Religious leaders hold the ability to break barriers between people, as well as correct religious misconceptions by exonerating them from vile acts committed in their name."

Al Remeithi said, "The Muslim Council of Elders has, since its inception, launched a number of positive initiatives that have strengthened dialogue between religious institutions, the most prominent of which have been the ‘Dialogue between East and West’ and the international peace convoys in collaboration with Al Azhar.

"

Al Remeithi added, "The council, along with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and other peace-loving religious organisations, has adopted an enthusiastic strategy to implement and achieve values within the Human Fraternity Document and spread the values of citizenship, peace, coexistence and tolerance. In fact, the World Council of Churches is one of these peace-loving organisations and is considered a crucial partner in strengthening the dialogue between the East and the West."

The General Secretary of the World Council of Churches praised the values within the Human Fraternity Document and their importance in promoting world peace. He also noted the document’s significance, having been signed by two of the world’s leading religious figures, His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church.

Dr. Tveit also stressed the need to apply the principles of the document on the ground through practical and effective steps.

He concluded by revealing the willingness of the World Council of Churches to promote the document through its 350 member churches.