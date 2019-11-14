UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Communication, Dialogue And Respect Key To Realising Human Fraternity, Says Committee

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

Communication, dialogue and respect key to realising human fraternity, says committee

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2019 (WAM) - A delegation comprising Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, Mohamed Abdul-Salam, along with the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi, and the personal secretary of Pope Francis, Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, met with the General Secretary of the World Council of Churches, Rev. Dr. Olav Fykse Tveit at the Council’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, today.

During the meeting, various strategies and plans related to spreading the values of coexistence and tolerance were discussed, as well as possible future partnerships between the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and the World Council of Churches.

Judge Abdul-Salam said, "The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity seeks various forms of cooperation with international religious and cultural organisations to help achieve fraternity among people. Human Fraternity can only be achieved through continued communication, dialogue and respect for the differences we have."

He added, "Religious leaders hold the ability to break barriers between people, as well as correct religious misconceptions by exonerating them from vile acts committed in their name."

Al Remeithi said, "The Muslim Council of Elders has, since its inception, launched a number of positive initiatives that have strengthened dialogue between religious institutions, the most prominent of which have been the ‘Dialogue between East and West’ and the international peace convoys in collaboration with Al Azhar.

"

Al Remeithi added, "The council, along with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity and other peace-loving religious organisations, has adopted an enthusiastic strategy to implement and achieve values within the Human Fraternity Document and spread the values of citizenship, peace, coexistence and tolerance. In fact, the World Council of Churches is one of these peace-loving organisations and is considered a crucial partner in strengthening the dialogue between the East and the West."

The General Secretary of the World Council of Churches praised the values within the Human Fraternity Document and their importance in promoting world peace. He also noted the document’s significance, having been signed by two of the world’s leading religious figures, His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church.

Dr. Tveit also stressed the need to apply the principles of the document on the ground through practical and effective steps.

He concluded by revealing the willingness of the World Council of Churches to promote the document through its 350 member churches.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Geneva Switzerland November Citizenship 2019 Church Muslim From

Recent Stories

UAE endeavours to foster peaceful coexistence and ..

31 minutes ago

Combined GDP of Sub-Saharan Africa projected to re ..

46 minutes ago

UAE participates in 32nd Arab Transport Ministers ..

46 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt issue joint statement on fraternal ties ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed meets Queen of Sweden

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.