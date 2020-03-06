UrduPoint.com
Communication Is The Best Tool To Address Environmental Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Communication is the best tool to address environmental crisis

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2020) SHARJAH, 5th March 2020 (WAM) - An interactive session held on the sidelines of the International Government Communication Forum, IGCF 2020, discussed the latest developments and proposed smart solutions to address behaviours harmful to the environment, by changing the behaviour of members of society and their daily life choices.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA), who led interactive panel discussion titled, ‘The Equation of Survival’ affirmed the participation of representatives from society and interested in the issue of climate change around the world, to discuss strategies to address this phenomenon and the risks emanating from it.

He said that the role of governments lies in educating the public as institutions and individuals in a serious and systematic manner about the current environmental situation, by helping them change their daily behaviour and choices stressing that the UAE supports the agenda of preserving the environment and climate and sustaining life on the surface of the planet for future generations. It also contributes to offering smart solutions to address behaviours harmful to the environment.

Al Leem indicated that the session dealt with the severity of the environmental situation on the face of the planet today, in addition to presenting the latest findings of research on the effects of human practices on nature, and where the situation will come in light of the excessive water consumption, heat emission from hydrocarbons, and deforestation for breeding Livestock and poultry, and how an individual can make a real difference through his practices.

He pointed to the necessity of concerted efforts of the media, educational institutions, social research centres and all government and private agencies in influencing the behaviour of the individual and the family in consumption, and diagnosing the elements that stimulate the optimal use of resources without wasting them.

He highlighted the importance of communicating with the community, listening to the public, building bridges of communication between the government and members of society, and endeavouring to overcome challenges to achieve an interconnected society and positive and interactive behaviour with governments.

He explained that SEWA attaches great importance to environmental projects and launches various initiatives that contribute to raising the level of cultural and knowledge awareness among members of society of the importance of rationalising energy consumption and preserving the environment, as well as taking into account environmental aspects in all the projects it implements.

He pointed out that SEWA’a strategy in caring for and preserving the environment derives from the vision and directions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his support for all environmental projects at home and abroad, and providing all the regulations, legislations, programmes and projects that made a role model on the world level in caring for, protecting and preserving the environment.

Al Leem concluded his statement highlighting the awards and honours SEWA has received in recognition of its efforts in the various fields.

