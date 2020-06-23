Community Culture Working Team’ holds first meeting, adopts executive plan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) The "Community Culture Working Team," which was recently established by the UAE Cabinet, held its first meeting, chaired by Mubarak Al Nakhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development.

During the meeting, the team explained its members’ duties and approved its future executive plan.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, highlighted the importance of community culture to promoting correct behaviours among the entire community, as well as the close relationship between culture and community.

"The UAE has a distinguished cultural legacy that was promoted by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established the values and behaviours of the community," Al Kaabi said, noting that the COVID-19 crisis highlighted the importance of these values to encouraging correct behaviour, as the UAE’s leadership has depended on the awareness of the community and its commitment to respecting the preventive procedures to overcome the current crisis.

Al Kaabi added that the team will launch cultural and media initiatives in the community through a series of appropriate procedures, steps and policies, and will cooperate with relevant organisations.

Mubarak Al Nakhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, stressed the importance of cooperation to achieve the team’s desired results, noting that the team will launch initiatives consistent with Sheikh Zayed’s approach to promoting positivity, as well as government programmes that will reinforce values, ethics and correct behaviours, and perform studies on the efficiency of the government media messages to foreign communities living in the country.

The team’s duties and responsibilities include suggesting policies and initiatives for strengthening community awareness, drafting a single media guideline in line with the best practices during emergencies and crises, designing community cultural content through cultural programmes that aim to promote national culture and psychological health, and drafting a comprehensive framework for the values of the community in addressing crises.