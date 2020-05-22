Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited from ‘Yestahaloon’ initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2020) The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai revealed that its ‘Yestahaloon’ initiative has exceeded its target by 66% this year after providing more than 831,000 meals to less fortunate families during Ramadan.

‘Yestahaloon’ is organised annually during the holy month in cooperation with civil society organizations and places of worship. CDA’s campaign held this year under the umbrella of the ‘10 Million Meals’ initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and led by his wife, H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the board of Trustees of the UAE food Bank. The ‘10 Million Meals’ program was implemented to feed less fortunate families and community members who have been affected by the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis in the UAE.

In addition to Iftar meals, ‘Yestahaloon’ initiative contributed 36,500 of dry ration kits, and 3,200 personal hygiene kits, which benefited 871,000 individuals with a total expenditure of AED.8.5 million. This year the participation in the ‘Yestahaloon’ initiative was by 21 Civil Society Organizations and 9 places of worship licensed by the authority, and 10 private sector entities exercising their corporate social responsibility. In addition to the participation of more than 600 volunteers to support the initiative.

Dr. Omar Al Muthanna, CEO of CDA’s Licensing and Monitoring Sector, said that Ramadan this year was observed amid the most difficult circumstances and challenges brought about by the global coronavirus crisis.

The UAE has taken all precautionary measures to limit its spread and maintain public health and safety.

He added: "Ramadan is the month of goodness and the current health situation did not prevent our leaders from continuously and safely giving and reaching out to the needy. The ‘10 Million Meals’ initiative is one of our government’s noble programs, in which we based our ‘Yestahaloon’ campaign. We implemented our program in cooperation with our partners from civil society organizations and places of worship."

He concluded: "The initiative provided more than 831,000 meals through the help of our partners. Our alliance reflects our deep understanding of the importance of community work and the essential role that the non-profit sector can play in further strengthening social unity in the country, especially in times of crises."

Yestahaloon’ initiative was launched in 2012 to coincide with the blessed month of Ramadan, and the initiative worked over the past nine years to improve and support the social life of the labourers, especially during the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan. Through cooperation with civil society organizations, places of worship, and the support of the private sector and the volunteers, the initiative has provided more than 3,000,000 Iftar meals since its inception in 2012. The initiative represents a platform for private organizations to contribute to the development of social cohesion and inclusion in the Emirate of Dubai and to enhance the happiness of the individuals and society.