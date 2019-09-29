UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Community Development Authority Holds Workshop On Children's Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 07:45 PM

Community Development Authority holds workshop on children's rights

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) The Community Development Authority in Dubai has held an educational workshop on the UAE Law on Children’s Rights, "Wadeema’s Law", for teachers and administrative personnel of the Dubai Modern education school.

The workshop was presented by Shehab Ahmed Mohamed, First Public Prosecutor at the Family Prosecution, as part of a campaign, entitled, "It is my right," held in cooperation with the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, which seeks to raise overall awareness of children’s rights, especially the legal awareness of parents and employees working in childcare.

The campaign involves a series of workshops and training courses, the distribution of educational publications, and the broadcasting of educational videos on children’s rights.

Maitha Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Human Rights Division of the Community Development Authority, stressed the importance of improving the community’s legal awareness of children’s rights.

She also noted that human rights issues, in general, especially children’s rights, are based on two pillars. The first pillar is raising everyone’s awareness of these rights, while the second is explaining the legal framework for protecting these rights, which is represented by Wadeema’s Law, as well as other laws and conventions on children’s rights that have been ratified by the UAE, she added.

Related Topics

United Nations Education UAE Dubai Family

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation donates school supplies in Qala ..

6 minutes ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 Fede ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber opens up new cooperation with Sout ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet adopts 10 strategic resolutions suppor ..

2 hours ago

ERC launches new development projects in Philippin ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Ruler issues decree on Emirates Maritime Arb ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.