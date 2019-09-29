(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) The Community Development Authority in Dubai has held an educational workshop on the UAE Law on Children’s Rights, "Wadeema’s Law", for teachers and administrative personnel of the Dubai Modern education school.

The workshop was presented by Shehab Ahmed Mohamed, First Public Prosecutor at the Family Prosecution, as part of a campaign, entitled, "It is my right," held in cooperation with the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, which seeks to raise overall awareness of children’s rights, especially the legal awareness of parents and employees working in childcare.

The campaign involves a series of workshops and training courses, the distribution of educational publications, and the broadcasting of educational videos on children’s rights.

Maitha Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Human Rights Division of the Community Development Authority, stressed the importance of improving the community’s legal awareness of children’s rights.

She also noted that human rights issues, in general, especially children’s rights, are based on two pillars. The first pillar is raising everyone’s awareness of these rights, while the second is explaining the legal framework for protecting these rights, which is represented by Wadeema’s Law, as well as other laws and conventions on children’s rights that have been ratified by the UAE, she added.