Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 Supports The Education Sector With AED8 Million

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 supports the Education Sector with AED8 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) The Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 launched by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has donated 6,200 laptops worth AED8 million to the education sector, as part of its support for the leadership’s directives to create a rich remote learning experience.

"The operations of the Fund were streamlined to improve the quality of life of the most affected people and unite efforts to protect the health, safety and stability of the country's citizens and residents, which is one of the leadership’s highest priorities," said Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector.

"The launch of the Fund provided opportunities to various stakeholders to fulfill their national and social responsibilities to support education and health and extend food donations while also ensuring their humanitarian assistance had the highest impact," Al Muhairi added.

The Executive Director said the cooperation with the Watani Al Emarat Foundation helped provide full support and proper training to the volunteering team on precautionary measures and develop their capabilities by allowing them to participate in the community development process.

"More than 16,000 volunteers participated in the various operations of the Fund contributing more than 51,000 volunteer hours. The volunteering efforts of members of society proves that they are aware of the challenges we face in the current environment as well as their social responsibility to support efforts to combat the pandemic." Al Muhairi said.

The launch of the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department is part of its commitment to the leadership’s directives to support humanitarian work in Dubai.

The Fund aims to forge partnerships with government institutions and charitable associations to combat the pandemic and enhance the positive impact of humanitarian assistance.

