Comorian President Receives Credentials Of UAE Ambassador

Tue 08th October 2019 | 02:30 PM

Comorian President receives credentials of UAE Ambassador

MORONI, Comoros, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) Azali Assoumani, President of Comoros, has received the credentials of Saeed Mohammed Murshid Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to the Comoros, at the Presidential Palace in Moroni.

The Ambassador conveyed to President Assoumani the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

For his part, President Assoumani conveyed his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE government and people further progress and prosperity.

The Comoros President welcomed the Ambassador, wishing him success in his new role and assuring the Emirati diplomat that he will receive all assistance required from the Comorian government to help him fulfil his duties.

He went on to praise the UAE's civilizational leaps in all fields due to its wise leadership and the will of the Emirati people. He also expressed pride at the level of bilateral and friendly relations between the two countries.

The UAE Ambassador, in turn, affirmed the keenness of the UAE leadership and government to solidify cooperative ties between the two nations.

