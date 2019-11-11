UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Comorian President Receives UAE Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 03:15 PM

Comorian President receives UAE Ambassador

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) President Azali Assoumani of Comoros has received Saeed Mohammed Saeed Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to Comoros, who highlighted the UAE's support to Comoros across various sectors.

During the meeting, President Assoumani praised the UAE's assistance to his country in efforts to boost its economic and social development by launching several important projects that serve the local community in the housing, electricity, water, healthcare and education sectors. This support has come under the auspices of the Emirates Red Crescent, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

Currently, the UAE is implementing a number of development projects in Comoros, some of which have been completed and others that will be launched in the near future.

The Comorian President conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and expressed his wishes for the UAE to achieve further progress and prosperity.

Ambassador Al Maqbali, in turn, reciprocated the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, to President Assoumani and offered their wishes to achieve further development in bilateral ties to serve the interests of the two peoples.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Education Water UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress Comoros Housing

Recent Stories

Tunisia Sports Minister Ben Cheikh and UN’s Dani ..

13 minutes ago

COAS Bajwa condoles with former Brig Khokhar over ..

20 minutes ago

Austria conservatives, Greens to enter coalition n ..

32 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Sets 4Mln Bpd as Ne ..

32 minutes ago

Cyclone death toll rises to 24 in Bangladesh, Indi ..

32 minutes ago

Council of European Union Extends Sanctions Agains ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.