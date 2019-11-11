Comorian President receives UAE Ambassador

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) President Azali Assoumani of Comoros has received Saeed Mohammed Saeed Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to Comoros, who highlighted the UAE's support to Comoros across various sectors.

During the meeting, President Assoumani praised the UAE's assistance to his country in efforts to boost its economic and social development by launching several important projects that serve the local community in the housing, electricity, water, healthcare and education sectors. This support has come under the auspices of the Emirates Red Crescent, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

Currently, the UAE is implementing a number of development projects in Comoros, some of which have been completed and others that will be launched in the near future.

The Comorian President conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and expressed his wishes for the UAE to achieve further progress and prosperity.

Ambassador Al Maqbali, in turn, reciprocated the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, to President Assoumani and offered their wishes to achieve further development in bilateral ties to serve the interests of the two peoples.