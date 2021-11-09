UrduPoint.com

Comoros Celebrates Its National Day At Expo 2020 Dubai

Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:45 PM

Comoros celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) Comoros celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 on Monday with a flag-raising ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza in the presence of President Azali Assoumani of Comoros and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, President Assoumani said, "We are pleased that the UAE would be ready to work with us. Our two countries have strong brotherly ties and we look forward to boosting cooperation in various field."

Sheikh Nahyan said, "Comoros has utilised the Expo 2020 platform to showcase the vast opportunities it has to offer within the blue-economy sector, sharing best practices in ocean conservation and environmental protection, as well as emphasising the need for global conservation efforts. Comoros’ participation also sheds light on its economic priorities and resources, as one of the leading exporters of clove, perfume essences and vanilla."

"We are proud of the bilateral relationship we share with Comoros, and the marked strides in cultural diplomacy between our countries. We also look forward to building on the existing partnerships through this Expo and beyond, as well as further joint efforts that benefit our nations and facilitate their development.

"

The Comoros Pavilion is located in the Sustainability District – and the volcanic East African archipelago has perfectly aligned itself with the Sustainability subtheme. Visitors can learn more about Comoros’ animals and plants, and sea life such as the rare Coelacanth fish, with underwater displays made from recycled plastic. There is also a chance to experience ylang-ylang, the aromatic flower used in perfume, as well as various spices and vanilla.

Under the theme ‘Flower in Bloom’, the pavilion reintroduces the world to the magic of Comoros, starting with a Grand Marriage at the Bangwe and a stroll along with a scented garden of spices, then highlighting its commitment to a sustainable future.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 are moments to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus International Participants, shining a light on their culture and achievements and showcasing their pavilions and programming. Each features a flag-raising ceremony at the Stage of Nations in Al Wasl Plaza, followed by speeches and cultural performances.

Running until 31st March 2022, Expo 2020 invites visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

