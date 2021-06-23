Comoros President meets UAE Ambassador, discusses ties

(@FahadShabbir)

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) President Azali Assoumani of the Republic of Comoros has received Saeed Mohammed Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to Comoros, in the capital, Moroni.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance relations between the two brotherly countries across all sectors, in addition to many issues of common interest.

President Assoumani lauded UAE-Comoros ties, stressing the need to develop them based on mutual respect and common interests to achieve further progress and prosperity for the two nations.

Al Maqbali, in turn, highlighted that the relations between the UAE and Comoros are witnessing continued growth. He pointed out that there are many opportunities to develop ties in various fields for the benefit of both sides.