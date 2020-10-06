Competitive Emiratis, Indians in UAE to be guests of India

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 6th October, 2020 (WAM) – Emiratis and citizens of GCC countries are being offered chances to visit India as guests of the government in New Delhi through a competition designed to promote people-to-people relations, according to a detailed announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs here.

Indian passport holders living in the UAE and other GCC states, known as Non-Resident Indians, NRIs, and foreign passport-holders who are of Indian descent, known as People of Indian Origin, PIOs, are also being given similar opportunities under separate categories in the same competition to be guests of the government in New Delhi once the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

Registration is now open for the world-wide quiz competition, which is being actively promoted by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Prospective participants may register at www.bharatkojaniye.in which is the designated website of the competition organised by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Complete details of the quiz competition testing the knowledge of participants about India are available at this website. The name of the website, which is also the name of the quiz competition translates as "Get to Know India."

The quiz will be conducted in four rounds: the welcome round from 1st to 30th November, second or qualifying round from 7th to 13th December, semi-final round from 14th to 20th December and the final round from 21st to 27th December.

Those who register for participation may practice on a mock quiz platform to prepare for the actual contest. The quiz, which is in its third year, follows an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.