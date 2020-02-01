Completion rate of bridges to Deira Islands hits 75%

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2020) Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, announced that the construction progress on the bridges leading to the entrance of Deira Islands has reached 75 percent. Works cover the construction of three bridges of six lanes in each direction linked with the bridge crossing over the Water Canal.

"The project is undertaken in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to complete road projects related to the Shindagha Corridor. RTA expects construction to be completed in June 2020," revealed Al Tayer during an inspection tour of the project.

The construction is done by RTA in coordination with Nakheel. Several directors and engineers of RTA took part in the tour.

The project aims to improve the entry and exit points of Deira Islands at the intersection of Al Khaleej and Abu Baker Al Siddique streets. Construction includes bridges extending 1.6 km in addition to a six-lane bridge extending 140 metres together with a slip road on Deira Island’s side. The existing bridge will also undergo renovations covering re-pavement, rails, traffic signs, utility lines and street lighting.

The first of the three bridges is a two-lane bridge offering free-flowing traffic from Deira Islands to Al Khaleej Street Northwards while the second is a three-lane bridge providing free traffic from Deira Islands to Al Khaleej Street Southwards. The third is a two-lane bridge offering free traffic from Al Khaleej Street Southwards to Deira Islands.

The design of Al Khaleej Street flyover allows for the construction of two future bridges in the direction of Abu Baker Al Siddique Street.

Under the project, RTA will enhance the capacity of Al Khaleej Street over 1.8 km stretch from Abu Hail intersection Northwards to Al-Baraha Hospital Southwards through two signalised junctions at the intersection of Al Khaleej Street with both Abu Hail and Abu Baker Al Siddique Streets to replace the existing roundabouts. These improvements are part of future improvements of Shindagha Corridor.

Deira Island Project, which is developed by Nakheel, is Dubai's new waterfront. It consists of four man-made islands reclaimed from the Arabian Gulf along the coast of Deira spanning 17 million square metres; rendering it the largest development project in Deira. The project comprises the construction of hundreds of hotels, furnished flats, mixed-use buildings and marinas. It is expected to attract about 250,000 residents as well as 80,000 employees.

Traffic studies indicate that the project will generate about 110,000 journeys during peak hours, which requires a huge infrastructure of roads and public transport networks. Three bridges will be constructed at the main entrances and exits of the project crossing the water canal, including two entrances at the intersections on Al Khaleej Street with Abu Baker Al-Siddique and Abu Hail Streets. The third entrance extends from Al-Mina Street parallel to Port Rashid. The flyovers being constructed ensure direct and free access points to the entire project.