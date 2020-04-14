Comprehensive maintenance programme for flydubai fleet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) Dubai-based airline, flydubai’s, grounded fleet has been undergoing a thorough scheduled maintenance programme following the announcement from the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority to suspend all passenger operations until further notice.

The airline has received the guidance issued by the manufacturer to all Next-Generation Boeing 737 operators on scheduled maintenance tasks during the grounding period and has incorporated the additional guidance material into the flydubai approved maintenance programme, the airline said on Tuesday.

flydubai made the decision to split its fleet utilising its two engineering and maintenance bases. Currently there are 23 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft and 03 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft at Al Maktoum International, DWC, and 15 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 and 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft at Dubai International, DXB.

The Boeing 737 MAX fleet is being maintained in an Active Storage procedure, which means that all systems are kept operational and are exercised and operated during the weekly maintenance checks which takes up to 18 hours per aircraft per week.

During the suspension period, the Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft are kept in Operational Ready status in which the aircraft will be flown at least once either for repatriation flights, cargo flights or maintenance flights. Maintenance flights will operate between DXB and DWC.

Commenting on the maintenance programme, Mick Hills, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Maintenance at flydubai, said, "our team of highly qualified and experienced engineers are working around the clock to perform the scheduled aircraft maintenance tasks to ensure all our aircraft are maintained to the highest levels of airworthiness in preparation for return to service."