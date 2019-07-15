‘Comprehensive Medical Examination Centre’ launched in Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2019) Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman has launched the "Comprehensive Medical Examination Centre", called "Laiq".

The centre will provide the required services for obtaining residency permits at half the usual timeframe by cooperating with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, the Ministry of Finance, and relevant private companies.

The centre is electronically linked with ICA and GDRFA, which will improve accuracy and speed.

Dr. Noura Al Shamri, Director of Medical Services at Laiq, said that the centre is equipped with advanced equipment to provide accurate results and timely services for people requiring medical fitness tests.

The centre can process 200 samples per hour and produce quality results and its radiology department utilises artificial intelligence technology.