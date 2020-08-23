Conference on 'Role of Women in Fostering Values of Coexistence' to take place on August 26

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2020) To celebrate Emirati Women’s Day, Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence’s Office, has said that the ministry will launch a conference, entitled, "The Role of Women in Fostering Values of Coexistence."

The conference will be organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, she added.

The virtual international conference, to be held under the theme, "An Outlook of Women’s Contributions into the Next Fifty Years," will be held through video conference on Wednesday, 26th August, 2020, to highlight the key role of Emirati women, as well as the contributions they have made to the country and world.

Al Sabri noted that Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, is keen to hold the conference to showcase Sheikha Fatima’s stature and highlight the ministry’s mission to promote human values.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai Media Office and Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, and Dr. Mai Al Jaber, Medical Director at Health Point Hospital and board Member at the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies sports academy, will both make an appearance, representing Emirati women in their respective fields.

Al Sabri also called upon all sectors, especially various media organisations, to attend the event and spread its messages to Emirati, Arab and global audiences and communities in all major languages, affirming that the conference will be broadcast on the ministry’s social media platforms, including Youtube, in both Arabic and English.

She added that, in line with the directives of Sheikh Nahyan, the conference’s sessions will be open to all participants, including the youth, to present female leaders who are promising pioneers in their fields.

Regarding the conference’s slogan, Al Sabri stated that the topics for discussion will highlight the actual experiences of women, especially those who have contributed positively to the UAE’s development, while reaffirming the vision and mission of Sheikha Fatima, the "Mother of the UAE," in empowering women.

Addressing the conference’s programme and participating speakers, Al Sabri stressed that the format includes three sessions, with the first being entitled, "Women and the Values of Coexistence and Tolerance in the Future." It will also explore the significant role of Sheikha Fatima in the empowerment of women at the workplace and society, she added.

Al Sabri further explained that delegates will discuss how empowering women, as envisioned by Sheikha Fatima, has promoted overall excellence in all sectors, both at the local and international levels.

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GWU, and Dr. Mai Al Jaber will appear as speakers to highlight successful examples of women’s empowerment in the UAE.

Al Sabri added that the third and final session will focus on global examples of programmes and initiatives that empower women to successfully build a positive future, for the benefit of communities and societies everywhere.