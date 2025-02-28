- Home
- Middle East
- Conference on Arab Business and Investment with Countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan issues 'Abu ..
Conference On Arab Business And Investment With Countries Of Central Asia And Azerbaijan Issues 'Abu Dhabi Communiqué'
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The Ministers of Economy, Trade, and Investment of Arab countries, Central Asian states, and Azerbaijan met on the margins of the first edition of the “Conference on Arab business and Investment with the Countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan,” which was held on 26th and 27th February, at Investopia 2025 in Abu Dhabi, under the theme “Towards Sustainable Cooperation and Partnership” and the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
The Conference was organised by the UAE in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States (LAS) following the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the LAS, the Central Asian countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan at the first session of the Arab Economic Cooperation Forum with the Central Asian countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2014.
The Conference also reflects the provisions of the “Doha Declaration 2024” issued by the third session of the Forum that was held in Qatar, which encouraged the establishment of an Arab-Central Asia-Azerbaijan economic partnership.
The Ministers discussed methods to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the countries, reaffirming the importance of economic integration and investment in relevant sectors.
The Ministers reaffirmed that the “Doha Declaration 2024” issued by the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with Central Asian Countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan in laying strong foundations for a sustainable and fruitful Arab-Central Asia-Azerbaijan economic partnership.
The Ministers emphasised the importance of the strategic relations between the countries and coordination in key economic sectors such as energy security, renewable energy and green solutions, sustainable development, supply chain resilience, transportation, communication, food security, water security, tourism, and digital transformation, in addition to expanding investment in these areas, among others.
The Ministers underscored the historical and cultural ties between the countries and the importance of academic and educational exchanges in further promoting mutual understanding and cooperation.
The Ministers highlighted the vast natural resources and investment opportunities in energy, mining, and petrochemical industries across Arab countries, Central Asian states, and Azerbaijan.
The Ministers supported the ongoing efforts to enhance trade and economic cooperation and encourage investment between their countries in order to achieve joint benefits.
The Ministers stressed the importance of developing connected transport routes, strong logistics and trade networks between the two regions to facilitate the movement of goods and people and reiterated their support for infrastructure projects within Central Asia and Azerbaijan, such as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (The middle Corridor).
The Ministers called for enhanced cooperation in green economy, digital economy, AI, fintech, and research and innovation and encouraged joint investment in these strategic areas between the countries.
The Ministers stressed the importance of cooperation in environmental preservation, climate action, and the protection of glaciers and water resources, and expressed their readiness to share expertise in water resource management and sustainable solutions to combat water scarcity.
The Ministers outlined the significance of cooperation in healthcare, poverty reduction, and economic inclusion, including empowering women and youth and enhancing the rights of people of determination and the elderly.
The Ministers commended the leading role played by participating countries in confronting climate change and supporting international efforts in this regard, as demonstrated by the hosting of three consecutive Conferences of the Parties Egypt (COP27), the UAE (COP28), and Azerbaijan (COP29)—and the Action Agenda initiatives aimed at aligning climate action with sustainable development.
The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to sustained dialogue and strategic policymaking to foster a long-term Arab-Central Asia-Azerbaijan economic partnership that promotes regional development and enhances prosperity for their peoples.
The Ministers praised the LAS, Central Asia and Azerbaijan format to enhance multilateral cooperation and highlighted the importance of continuing collaboration between their countries in international forums and organizations to address global economic challenges.
The Ministers stressed the platform's role in fostering economic and investment relations and called for the creation of a joint database of private sector representatives from both regions to facilitate communication, foster industry connections, and enhance trade and investment flows.
The Ministers thanked the UAE for hosting and organizing, in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the LAS, the first edition of the Conference.
The Ministers look forward to the second edition of the “Conference on Arab Business and Investment with the Countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan” that will take place in one of the Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan in 2027, with tangible outcomes and recommendations.
Recent Stories
ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain
Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed
Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..
ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong
UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..
Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan
World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting
More Stories From Middle East
-
ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme3 minutes ago
-
Conference on Arab Business and Investment with Countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan issues 'Abu ..3 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain33 minutes ago
-
Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed33 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSkills Lyon 202448 minutes ago
-
Education officials: Education comprehensive national vision for human development48 minutes ago
-
ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong1 hour ago
-
UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of Circular Economy Cy ..1 hour ago
-
Power of Education: Shaping minds, strengthening communities in UAE1 hour ago
-
World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting1 hour ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon2 hours ago
-
MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting innovation2 hours ago