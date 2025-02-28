Conference on Arab Business and Investment with Countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan issues 'Abu Dhabi Communiqué'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The Ministers of Economy, Trade, and Investment of Arab countries, Central Asian states, and Azerbaijan met on the margins of the first edition of the “Conference on Arab business and Investment with the Countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan,” which was held on 26th and 27th February, at Investopia 2025 in Abu Dhabi, under the theme “Towards Sustainable Cooperation and Partnership” and the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The Conference was organised by the UAE in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States (LAS) following the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the LAS, the Central Asian countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan at the first session of the Arab Economic Cooperation Forum with the Central Asian countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2014.

The Conference also reflects the provisions of the “Doha Declaration 2024” issued by the third session of the Forum that was held in Qatar, which encouraged the establishment of an Arab-Central Asia-Azerbaijan economic partnership.

The Ministers discussed methods to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the countries, reaffirming the importance of economic integration and investment in relevant sectors.

The Ministers reaffirmed that the “Doha Declaration 2024” issued by the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with Central Asian Countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan in laying strong foundations for a sustainable and fruitful Arab-Central Asia-Azerbaijan economic partnership.

The Ministers emphasised the importance of the strategic relations between the countries and coordination in key economic sectors such as energy security, renewable energy and green solutions, sustainable development, supply chain resilience, transportation, communication, food security, water security, tourism, and digital transformation, in addition to expanding investment in these areas, among others.

The Ministers underscored the historical and cultural ties between the countries and the importance of academic and educational exchanges in further promoting mutual understanding and cooperation.

The Ministers highlighted the vast natural resources and investment opportunities in energy, mining, and petrochemical industries across Arab countries, Central Asian states, and Azerbaijan.

The Ministers supported the ongoing efforts to enhance trade and economic cooperation and encourage investment between their countries in order to achieve joint benefits.

The Ministers stressed the importance of developing connected transport routes, strong logistics and trade networks between the two regions to facilitate the movement of goods and people and reiterated their support for infrastructure projects within Central Asia and Azerbaijan, such as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (The middle Corridor).

The Ministers called for enhanced cooperation in green economy, digital economy, AI, fintech, and research and innovation and encouraged joint investment in these strategic areas between the countries.

The Ministers stressed the importance of cooperation in environmental preservation, climate action, and the protection of glaciers and water resources, and expressed their readiness to share expertise in water resource management and sustainable solutions to combat water scarcity.

The Ministers outlined the significance of cooperation in healthcare, poverty reduction, and economic inclusion, including empowering women and youth and enhancing the rights of people of determination and the elderly.

The Ministers commended the leading role played by participating countries in confronting climate change and supporting international efforts in this regard, as demonstrated by the hosting of three consecutive Conferences of the Parties Egypt (COP27), the UAE (COP28), and Azerbaijan (COP29)—and the Action Agenda initiatives aimed at aligning climate action with sustainable development.

The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to sustained dialogue and strategic policymaking to foster a long-term Arab-Central Asia-Azerbaijan economic partnership that promotes regional development and enhances prosperity for their peoples.

The Ministers praised the LAS, Central Asia and Azerbaijan format to enhance multilateral cooperation and highlighted the importance of continuing collaboration between their countries in international forums and organizations to address global economic challenges.

The Ministers stressed the platform's role in fostering economic and investment relations and called for the creation of a joint database of private sector representatives from both regions to facilitate communication, foster industry connections, and enhance trade and investment flows.

The Ministers thanked the UAE for hosting and organizing, in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the LAS, the first edition of the Conference.

The Ministers look forward to the second edition of the “Conference on Arab Business and Investment with the Countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan” that will take place in one of the Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan in 2027, with tangible outcomes and recommendations.