Open Menu

Conflicts Multiplying, Peace Under Siege, Says UN Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Conflicts multiplying, peace under siege, says UN Chief

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) The UN Secretary-General appealed on Friday for greater efforts towards peace in a “fractured world” where conflicts are increasing.

António Guterres issued the call during the annual ceremony on the grounds of UN Headquarters in New York to ring the Peace Bell.

Pursuing the cause of peace is “the beating heart” of the Organisation, “but today, peace is under siege,” he said.

“Conflicts are multiplying. Civilians are suffering. Human rights and international law are being trampled – leaving scenes that disgrace our common humanity.”

The ceremony comes ahead of the International Day of Peace on 21 September, and the theme this year is “Act Now for a Peaceful World”.

“We know that peace doesn’t happen by accident,” the Secretary-General said. “It is forged – through courage, compromise, and above all, action.

He called for action “to silence the guns”, amplify diplomacy, protect civilians and uphold the UN Charter.

“We must act – to tackle the root causes of conflict – from inequality and exclusion, to hate speech, and climate chaos. We must act – to invest in prevention, dialogue and trust,” he continued.

“And we must act to support the peacebuilders – especially women and young people – who are on the frontlines of hope.”

The President of the UN General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, also addressed the gathering.

Amid numerous conflicts worldwide, she questioned whether there would be less war without the United Nations, responding firmly that "definitely not."

“This is not the moment to give up,” she said. “It's a moment to try even harder.”

Related Topics

Assembly Accident United Nations Young New York Turkish Lira September Women All From

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with sec ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Sivakov impresses with second at Grand Prix Cycliste de ..

12 seconds ago
 Austria, China underscore need for effective multi ..

Austria, China underscore need for effective multilateral system

19 seconds ago
 Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 ..

Three Korean hospitals rank among world’s top 10 cancer centres

26 seconds ago
 EU countries delay deal on new climate goal

EU countries delay deal on new climate goal

34 seconds ago
 AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Camb ..

AstraZeneca pauses £200 million expansion in Cambridge

40 seconds ago
 UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of ..

UAE, African Union Commission hold first round of political consultations

47 seconds ago
Cholera kills more people for second consecutive y ..

Cholera kills more people for second consecutive year: WHO

54 seconds ago
 Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes near east coast o ..

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes near east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region

1 minute ago
 Youth Muay Thai World Championship 2025 kicks off ..

Youth Muay Thai World Championship 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

1 minute ago
 Conflicts multiplying, peace under siege, says UN ..

Conflicts multiplying, peace under siege, says UN Chief

1 minute ago
 Security Council condemns detentions of 21 UN pers ..

Security Council condemns detentions of 21 UN personnel by Houthis

1 minute ago
 UAE, Indonesian Presidents discuss bilateral relat ..

UAE, Indonesian Presidents discuss bilateral relations, development of comprehen ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East