Confucius Institute at Zayed University to teach Chinese art, calligraphy

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) The Confucius Institute at Zayed University will begin teaching classical Chinese art and calligraphy, along with the Chinese language, to government and private institutions.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development and Chairperson of Zayed University, said that the institute has expanded since its inception, to fulfil the need of the Emirati people to learn the Chinese language.

She added that the institute is a key platform for promoting understanding between the two communities, through teaching the Chinese language and culture.

The institute, whose Chinese Language Programme is witnessing a growing demand, teaches the Chinese language in the university’s campuses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and attracts students from other universities. It also launched a Chinese language students forum.