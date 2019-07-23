UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Confucius Institute At Zayed University To Teach Chinese Art, Calligraphy

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Confucius Institute at Zayed University to teach Chinese art, calligraphy

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) The Confucius Institute at Zayed University will begin teaching classical Chinese art and calligraphy, along with the Chinese language, to government and private institutions.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development and Chairperson of Zayed University, said that the institute has expanded since its inception, to fulfil the need of the Emirati people to learn the Chinese language.

She added that the institute is a key platform for promoting understanding between the two communities, through teaching the Chinese language and culture.

The institute, whose Chinese Language Programme is witnessing a growing demand, teaches the Chinese language in the university’s campuses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and attracts students from other universities. It also launched a Chinese language students forum.

Related Topics

China Dubai Abu Dhabi From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED36 billion ..

13 seconds ago

Emirates Airline transports 13 million passengers ..

15 minutes ago

Bilawal extends unconditional support for govt's e ..

16 minutes ago

China plans to add 29,000 school football fields b ..

6 minutes ago

Tourists to have hassle-free Bahrain-Kalam route n ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED 36 billion ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.