UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Congolese President Receives Invitations To Attend Global Business Forum Africa, Congo's National Day Celebration At Expo

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 02:45 PM

Congolese President receives invitations to attend Global Business Forum Africa, Congo's national day celebration at Expo

KINSHASA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) Hazza Mohammed Al Qahtani, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, has met with President Félix Tshisekedi of Congo, at his residence in the Congolese capital, Kinshasa.

At the meeting, the Ambassador presented to the Congolese President two invitations from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to attend the sixth Global business Forum (GBF) Africa that will be held on 13th-14th October, 2021, as well as to attend the celebration of the national day of Congo at Expo 2020 Dubai on 22nd March, 2022.

Al Qahtani conveyed to President Tshisekedi the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Congo and its people.

President Tshisekedi, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders and wished the people of the UAE further progress and development.

He then thanked H.H. Sheikh Mohammed for the invitation, affirming his keenness to participate in them.

The two sides also reviewed means to develop relations between the UAE and Congo to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Business UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Kinshasa Rashid Progress Congo March October 2020 From

Recent Stories

Shakhbout Al Nahyan meets Tanzanian President

1 hour ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Belgium ov ..

2 hours ago

Nakheel opens new community pavilion at Nad Al She ..

2 hours ago

Analysis: The UAE, a forward-looking vision to con ..

3 hours ago

SEHA opens COVID-19 drive-through services centre ..

3 hours ago

US is UAE’s &#039;most important and enduring st ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.