KINSHASA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) Hazza Mohammed Al Qahtani, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, has met with President Félix Tshisekedi of Congo, at his residence in the Congolese capital, Kinshasa.

At the meeting, the Ambassador presented to the Congolese President two invitations from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to attend the sixth Global business Forum (GBF) Africa that will be held on 13th-14th October, 2021, as well as to attend the celebration of the national day of Congo at Expo 2020 Dubai on 22nd March, 2022.

Al Qahtani conveyed to President Tshisekedi the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for Congo and its people.

President Tshisekedi, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders and wished the people of the UAE further progress and development.

He then thanked H.H. Sheikh Mohammed for the invitation, affirming his keenness to participate in them.

The two sides also reviewed means to develop relations between the UAE and Congo to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.