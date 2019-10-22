UrduPoint.com
Congress For Emergency Medicine Discusses Latest Advances In Trauma, Emergency, Acute Care Medicine

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, today, officially opened the 5th World Academic Congress for Emergency Medicine, WACEM, taking place from 22nd to 24th October, 2019, in Dubai, aimed at focusing on the most critical topics in emergency medicine and exploring how new advances in technology are enabling better treatment outcomes for patients.

Running under the theme, "Technologies, Therapies and Transformation", the three-day emergency congress, being organised in Dubai for the first time in collaboration with "The International Emergency and Catastrophe Management Conference & Exhibition Dubai", will bring together leading healthcare experts, physicians and doctors from the UAE and more than 35 countries.

Following the opening ceremony, Humaid Al Qutami and his delegation, along with top healthcare experts, doctors, surgeons and emergency care specialists, toured the exhibition where they were briefed by key decision-makers, experts and top exhibiting brands about how the latest breakthroughs in technology are enabling effective emergency and critical care.

During his keynote address, Humaid Al Qutami said, "The DHA believes that the success of any health facility depends on the capacity and efficiency of the emergency departments, and the level of their response to urgent and exceptional circumstances.

We are very proud of our emergency units, as well as our medical staff and technical support departments, whose role and efforts to serve the community and preserve the health and lives of its members are truly appreciated."

Dr. Sagar Galwankar, Executive Director of the WACEM, said, "Dubai means diversity. Dubai means delivering. Dubai Means development. Today, we salute this great nation and its great leaders. I am very proud to inform you that in the last two days, we conducted the Inaugural WACEM Dubai Emergency Preparedness Exercise where our leaders worked with health personnel across Dubai on creating response systems which will be very helpful during the World Expo when Dubai expects 25 million visitors."

Dr. Sara Kazim, Secretary-General of the WACEM 2019, Head of Emergency Department, Rashid Hospital Trauma Centre, DHA, said, "The conference will include over 30 tracks discussing cutting-edge topics in transforming patient care, starting from the first point of contact with the patient through his/her journey to the hospital. Disaster preparedness is another hallmark of the conference, coinciding with Dubai hosting the World Expo 2020."

The annual international emergency care event, "WACEM 2019", is being organised by the DHA in collaboration with INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding.

