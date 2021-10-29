Congress of Colombia honours Al Jarwan for spreading tolerance and peace values

UrduPoint.com

Fri 29th October 2021

BOGOTÁ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) The Congress of Colombia represented by President of the Colombian Senate, Juan Diego Gómez Jiménez, has awarded the Colombian Congress Medal to Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace at its headquarters in Bogota.

President of the House of Representatives of Colombia, Jennifer Arias was present.

Jiménez said that this honour comes in recognition of Al Jarwan's internationally acclaimed efforts in spreading tolerance and peace values, in addition to his various practical outstanding achievements throughout his rich career.

Al Jarwan was conferred with the medal for his valuable efforts and great contributions in defending human rights and promoting sustainable development.

