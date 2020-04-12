‘Connect with Nature’ programme launches virtual experiences for UAE youth

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) Youth across the country can continue to make a real environmental impact, from the safety and comfort of their homes, through the UAE’s Connect with Nature programme.

Emirates Nature–WWF and Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi, EAD, co-founded the Connect with Nature programme, with the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, IFHC, as a strategic partner, to encourage younger generations to discover the natural wonders of the UAE while building their leadership skills, according to a press release issued on Sunday.

In the last year, the programme has engaged with more than 4,500 youth through over 90 outreach events and experiences, including community workshops, field experiences, citizen science research and action-packed challenges.

Emirates Nature–WWF said in order to continue delivering this line-up of experiences during the "new normal" of self-quarantine, the Connect with Nature programme has introduced for the first time, a series of virtual experiences that will prove that there are plenty of ways to connect with nature without being outdoors.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General at the Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi said, "Following the government’s immediate response to tackle the current pandemic, we are pleased to bring the Connect with Nature programme to homes across the UAE.

"These virtual experiences will provide food for thought, insight and we hope some light relief over the coming weeks and encourage residents to remain connected to important discussions on environmental sustainability whether they are distance learning or working from home. Through these virtual experiences, we hope to empower and inspire our youth to become leaders in shaping an optimistic future for our planet."

Youth can expect a wide variety of virtual experiences which are updated weekly on the Connect with Nature activities hub. The Calendar of activities kicked off at the beginning of April with a Virtual Youth Circle around the topic ‘Unexpected Ways we are Connected to Nature’, an UpCycling Your Plastic Bags workshop and Zero-waste talk.

Some of the upcoming events include 'Notice Nature 12 Day Challenge' which aims to "bring nature back into your life with tips and ideas on how to connect with nature from the safety of your home," 'Pod Party', a podcast party on recovering from Covid-19 and becoming stronger in our fight against climate change, and 'Water Conservation Diary' which will help participants explore new ways to save water around the house, said the press release.