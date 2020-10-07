UrduPoint.com
Connection Of School Professions Licence System With Emirates ID Extended Till October 18

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of education, MoE, has announced that connecting the school professions licence system with the Emirates ID for educational staff has been extended until 18th October, 2020, as part of the steps by the ministry to facilitate the registration of teachers in the specialised and professional tests and ensure data of applicants is verified as part of issuing licenses.

Early last month, the ministry called on school administrations to facilitate the completion of the connection by appointing coordinators to complete the teachers’ procedures smoothly.

The ministry indicated that the procedure for linking the school professions licence system with the Emirates ID facilitates the registration of teachers in the professional licensing system and easing contact with them to perform the tests at the specified times set by the ministry, thereby helping the educational staff obtain a teacher’s licence.

The ministry again stressed the importance of teachers obtaining a licence which is considered a pre-requisite for them to enter the teaching profession.

The licencing process targets teachers, school leaders and those engaged in other school professions at several different stages. Passing the tests assigned to each category and applying for equivalency or attestation of academic qualifications is one of the requirements needed for obtaining an approved professional licence.

Meanwhile, the ministry announced the dates for the teacher’s licence exams this October. These will be held on the 10th and 17th, and registrations have already closed. Next month’s examinations will be held on the 14th and 28th, the ministry said.

