Construction contracts awarded for 25 waterfront buildings, infrastructure work at District One

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City – District One, part of the Meydan master development in Dubai, has awarded a raft of contracts for the construction of 25 waterfront residential buildings with a total of 1,464 apartments.

The contracts, which also cover infrastructure works for upcoming projects at District One, have been awarded to Transemirates Contracting LLC, Bhatia General Contracting Co LLC, M/s Binladin Contracting Group LLC and Parkway International Contracting LLC for the work, with incentives schemes in place for early completion.

The contractors will mobilise immediately, with infrastructure works due for completion in 12 months and construction of the 25 mid- and low-rise apartment buildings scheduled to finish within 14 to 24 months, depending on their size and current construction status.

Mohammed Bin Rashed Al Maktoum City – District One spans 45 million square feet and is currently home to nearly 1,500 people.