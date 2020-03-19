UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Cost Index In Abu Dhabi Rose 0.5% In 4Q 2019

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:15 PM

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in 4Q 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) The Construction Cost Index, CCI, increased by 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of 2018, revealed Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD, in a report for 4Q 2019.

The index increased from 97.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 98.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, the report noted.

The CCI, it indicated, increased by 0.

5 percent in the fourth quarter 2019 compared with the third quarter of 2019.

The index increased from 97.9 percent in the third quarter 2019 to 98.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The ‘Services’ group contributed by 167.1 percent in the overall increase in the prices in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of 2018, while its prices increased by 18.2 percent and the weight for this group is 4.5 percent.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi 2018 2019 From Weight

Recent Stories

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

1 hour ago

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution relating to rem ..

2 hours ago

PTA Supporting National Efforts in Fight against C ..

2 hours ago

PSL prize amount should be used as relief fund in ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi scores 7.72 points in happiness index

3 hours ago

PSL 2020 provides batting talent to Pakistan: Rami ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.