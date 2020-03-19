Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in 4Q 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) The Construction Cost Index, CCI, increased by 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of 2018, revealed Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD, in a report for 4Q 2019.

The index increased from 97.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 98.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, the report noted.

The CCI, it indicated, increased by 0.

5 percent in the fourth quarter 2019 compared with the third quarter of 2019.

The index increased from 97.9 percent in the third quarter 2019 to 98.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The ‘Services’ group contributed by 167.1 percent in the overall increase in the prices in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with the fourth quarter of 2018, while its prices increased by 18.2 percent and the weight for this group is 4.5 percent.