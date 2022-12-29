UrduPoint.com

Construction Industry Contributed $186.8 Bn To Arab GDPs In 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 01:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) ABU DHABI, 28th December 2022 (WAM) – The Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) said that the Arab construction sector has recovered from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, with its contribution to GDP in 2021 amounting to around $186.8 billion, up from $178.3 billion in 2020, or a 4.7% increase.

The Saudi and UAE construction sectors contributed the most to their countries' GDPs, with around $45.5 billion and $36.8 billion, respectively, AMF added in a recent report.

Egypt ranked third with around $27.3 billion, followed by Qatar, $24.1 billion, Algeria, $19.8 billion, Morocco, $7.7 billion, and Oman with $6.4 billion, according to the report.

Construction output ranged from $1 to $6 billion in Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sudan, Libya, and Jordan, while it contributed less than one billion Dollars to the GDPs of other Arab countries.

