UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Of Al Dhafra Region Ladies Beach Complete: Musanada

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 05:45 PM

Construction of Al Dhafra Region ladies beach complete: Musanada

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) The Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, in collaboration with the Al Dhafra Municipality, has completed all the construction work of the first ladies beach project in Al Sila city, close to Al Sila port in the Al Dhafra region over a total area of 18,300 square metres.

According to Musanada, the scope of work included the construction of eight utility buildings with a total built-up area of 790 square metres, including administration offices, security facilities, lifeguard teams, a car park, restrooms, a women's majlis, various restaurants, retail outlets for the sale of various items needed by beachgoers, as well as different public and utility facilities to ensure the comfort of visitors.

Musanada said the project will provide women with the highest quality of leisure services in line with international standards in a healthy and safe environment and within settings that maintain their privacy and observe the genuine values, customs and traditions of the UAE community.

At the same time, the beach will offer women an opportunity to enjoy its components and facilities freely and comfortably.

The Al Dhafra Region Municipality affirmed that the execution of this project was guided by the directions of the rational leadership to provide the best leisure and recreational services and facilities to fulfil the needs of the members of the community and ensure their happiness.

The project aimed at developing a beach dedicated to women to practice swimming is a distinctive project, as it will add beauty to the Al Sila city beach, while providing a comfortable place for women to enjoy the beach in an optimal environment.

Al Sila city features a beautiful beach that attracts a lot of visitors as it has amenities, along with many leisure and recreational activities and venues for children, families and all members of the community.

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi Car Sale Same Women All Best

Recent Stories

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day across ..

12 minutes ago

Court reserves judgment on Talpur's bank accounts ..

13 minutes ago

Nandipur reference: Acquittal pleas including Perv ..

12 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Say Not Yet Commenting on MH17 T ..

12 minutes ago

Austria Bans Entry to People Coming From Italy Ami ..

12 minutes ago

2nd meeting of Consultation Committee on Citizens ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.