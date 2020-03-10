Construction of Al Dhafra Region ladies beach complete: Musanada

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) The Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, in collaboration with the Al Dhafra Municipality, has completed all the construction work of the first ladies beach project in Al Sila city, close to Al Sila port in the Al Dhafra region over a total area of 18,300 square metres.

According to Musanada, the scope of work included the construction of eight utility buildings with a total built-up area of 790 square metres, including administration offices, security facilities, lifeguard teams, a car park, restrooms, a women's majlis, various restaurants, retail outlets for the sale of various items needed by beachgoers, as well as different public and utility facilities to ensure the comfort of visitors.

Musanada said the project will provide women with the highest quality of leisure services in line with international standards in a healthy and safe environment and within settings that maintain their privacy and observe the genuine values, customs and traditions of the UAE community.

At the same time, the beach will offer women an opportunity to enjoy its components and facilities freely and comfortably.

The Al Dhafra Region Municipality affirmed that the execution of this project was guided by the directions of the rational leadership to provide the best leisure and recreational services and facilities to fulfil the needs of the members of the community and ensure their happiness.

The project aimed at developing a beach dedicated to women to practice swimming is a distinctive project, as it will add beauty to the Al Sila city beach, while providing a comfortable place for women to enjoy the beach in an optimal environment.

Al Sila city features a beautiful beach that attracts a lot of visitors as it has amenities, along with many leisure and recreational activities and venues for children, families and all members of the community.