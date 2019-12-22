Construction of five mosques begins in Riyadh City, Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) ABU DHABI, 22nd December 2019 (WAM) - Modon Properties, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC, announced the commencement of construction for five permanent mosques in the northern part of Riyadh City, formerly known as the South Shamkha and North Wathba, with a total capacity of 2,500 worshipers.

Mosque sites have been chosen in collaboration with the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, GAIAE, alongside the Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport, in each of the following basins: 15RD, 24RD, 28RD, 30RD and 32RD.

The decision was made based on the population percentage, with future expansion plans. The construction is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2020, in time to receive worshipers during the Holy Month of Ramadan, with each mosque having a capacity between 400 and 500.

Each of the five mosques has been designed using a distinctive and traditional architectural style, in line with the standards set by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments. Two of the mosques will be 487 square metres in size, another two will be 609 square metres in size, and the fifth will cover 593 square metres.

Each mosque will include a women’s prayer room, a muezzin room, and an imam room, as well as two internal and external ablution areas. Upon their completion, the five mosques will be managed by GAIAE.

Abdulla Al Sahi, CEO of Modon, commented, "The construction of these mosques reflects Modon’s commitment to building integrated residential communities in Abu Dhabi. We are keen to ensure that future communities enjoy a wide variety of high-quality facilities.

"I wish to thank the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, alongside the Department of Municipalities and Transport, for their continued support which they provided to Modon during the study of how best to distribute the mosques, alongside their co-ordination to ensure mosques are provided with sufficient human resources and supplies upon their completion," he concluded.

In addition to the permanent mosques, five temporary mosques were developed in 2018 by Modon in basins 7, 12, 14, 23 and 25, with a total capacity of over 1,600 worshipers. They are currently supervised by GAIAE.

The mosques will enhance life in Abu Dhabi by providing residents with multiple choices and locations. Modon aims to create culturally-minded developments where the sense of community and family remains at the core of the project.

Riyadh City will accommodate over 200,000 people on its completion, making it the largest residential development community in Abu Dhabi. The completed project will feature community facilities, including parks, schools, shops, mosques, medical centres, and community centres.