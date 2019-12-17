UrduPoint.com
Construction Of Jebel Hafeet School In Al Ain 58% Complete: Musanada

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) The Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, revealed that work on the Jebel Hafeet School project in Al Ain city is progressing according to the agreed construction plan at a total cost of approximately AED117.3 million, with the actual completion percentage currently at around 58 percent.

Musanada stated that it is building the school on a plot in the northern part of the Jebel Hafeet area in Al Ain over a total area of 38.4 thousand square metres allocated for the entire project, including 12.5 thousand square metres for the buildings, indicating that the C1 and KG Jebel Hafeet School in Al Ain comes within the context of the Abu Dhabi Future Schools Programme, Phase 7, Package 2.

Elaborating further, Musanada said the school, consisting of the ground and first floors, will accommodate up to 1,490 students, including 1,250 C1 and 240 kindergarten students.

It will comprise 62 classrooms, including 12 for KG, two classrooms for arts and music, a library, administrative offices, a multipurpose hall, a dining hall, external playgrounds, a car park and external landscaping.

Musanada said it plans to use the latest electromechanical systems, including air conditioning and firefighting systems, etc. in line with ADEK’s Design Manual and requirements.

The company assured that it was keen on observing eco-sustainability requirements and preserving multiple energy sources, as the project being constructed, will follow the 2-pearl sustainability rating stipulated by the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities.

