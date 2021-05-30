Construction of new UAQ National Museum has started: UAQ Tourism Department

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) The Umm Al Qaiwain Tourism and Archaeology Department has announced that the start of construction of the new Umm Al Qaiwain National Museum in Old Umm Al Qaiwain, which will cover an area of 8,000 square metres.

Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department, stressed that, upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, the department has begun construction of the museum, which will enable tourists and visitors to explore the emirate’s history through advanced galleries supported by modern technology.

Expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022, the museum will showcase the archaeological artifacts and historic discoveries found across the emirate that highlight Arab culture and heritage, he added.

Sheikh Majid stressed that the museum will be among the UAE's most important cultural attraction and will become an academic centre showcasing knowledge about human heritage, which would in turn enhance the emirate’s stature as a leading regional tourism hub.

It will also comprise halls that display antiquities, visual art and paintings, as well as an outdoor theatre, archaeology lab and entertainment facilities.