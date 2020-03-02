UrduPoint.com
Construction Of Zayed Dialysis Centre Over A Third Complete

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) As part of the directives of the wise leadership to support charitable and humanitarian causes, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, IACAD, today announced that the construction of the Zayed Dialysis Centre is approximately 36 percent complete.

The centre, located in the Al-Twar 3 area, is a joint project between the IACAD and Dubai Health Authority, Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, as well as contributing charities, including Dar Al Ber Society, Beit Al Khair Society and Dubai Charity Association. Dubai Islamic Banks and Noor Bank also supported the project. The project is testament to the UAE’s strong global standing in terms of charitable efforts.

‫The report stated that the project is set to be completed within 225 days and will be finalised in September 2020. All of the equipment of the supervision offices has been acquired, in addition to the completion of the substructure. As much as 98 percent of the concrete structure has also been completed. The exterior and interior claddings and electro-mechanical work, meanwhile, are in progress.

The construction of the Zayed Dialysis Centre began on 21st July, 2019.

‫The project is in line with the IACAD’s commitment to Article No. 09 of the 50-Year-Charter launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

An AED 36,818,000 contract to build the Zayed Dialysis Centre was announced last year. The design and construction of the centre are expected to be completed within 18 months from the date of signing the contract.

The opening of the Zayed Dialysis Centre will also underscore Dubai’s standing as a major regional destination for medical tourism, and help tourists on short stays in the country gain access to treatment of the highest international standards.

‫A dialysis unit will be built outside the hospital, which is a licenced medical facility that provides services to dialysis patients on a regular basis, in addition to dialysis training at home. The centre will have 30 percent of its capacity - 40 beds - allocated to cases from contributing charities, which will be treated for free.

