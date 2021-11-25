Construction progress at Shurooq’s Al Hira Beach project hits 90 percent

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) SHARJAH, 24th November 2021 (WAM) - Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced that the construction progress of its AED 87 million Al Hira Beach project in Sharjah city has marked 90 percent completion and is scheduled to open for visitors and beachgoers early next year.

Launched in February this year, Al Hira Beach extends over a 3.5 kilometre stretch across the shoreline overlooking the Arabian Gulf and is Shurooq’s largest beach development project till date. As the first leisure destination in the Al Fisht area, the beach project aims to transform this family-friendly neighbourhood in Sharjah city into a vibrant tourism destination.

The new multi-purpose beach development project forms part of Shurooq’s diversified portfolio of tourism and leisure projects and aims to fuel investment opportunities in the emirate.

The project comprises of three main clusters, with 8 retail units in each. Featuring a promenade, marina, cafes and restaurants, Al Hira Beach is the second project of its kind developed by Shurooq that aims to transform the site into a vibrant and fully serviced corniche destination. Earlier in 2019, Shurooq had opened Khorfakkan Beach, a largescale redevelopment and redesigning project in the Eastern region of Sharjah.

The Marina strategically overlooks the Arabian Gulf and is set to house more than 100 yachts and boats of different sizes. It is surrounded by a park and includes a marina club house for the owners of the yachts and boats as well as their guests. The club house features a host of facilities and services that provide a unique and holistic experience for members.

Carefully designed to align with Sharjah’s plan to offer child and family friendly public spaces, the Al Hira Beach site features 3,300m jogging and cycling tracks, sports facilities, and a children’s play area, and has an expert team of lifeguards at the beach.

Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq, said that the Al Hira Beach project will offer a range of new and unique investment opportunities that supports Shurooq’s efforts to transform the emirate into a vibrant investment hub through the development of diversified tourism and leisure destinations for residents and visitors.

"The project aims to encourage social interaction and offers parents and children safe and world-class amenities to enhance their wellbeing. Al Hira Beach will also boost the hospitality and retail sectors and support the diversification of Sharjah’s economy," Al Sarkal added.

The site features dedicated state-of-the-art facilities to host large-scale festivals and musical events.

Shurooq has announced that Al Hira Beach opens an expansive range of investment opportunities for investors, SMEs and businesses looking to grow or diversify their commercial operations in the emirate.

The project’s offerings include 18 units ranging in sizes from 145 - 244 m2 for restaurants, and 3 units of 173 m2 for cafes, of which six units have already been leased out to prominent F&B franchisees. The remaining units are now available for lease.

With Al Hira Beach project, Sharjah is well-poised to enrich its tourism landscape through the provision of comprehensive and fully serviced facilities that meet international standards. The project also reflects Shurooq’s mission and vision to redefine the experiences of visitors and residents in Sharjah.