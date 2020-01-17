UrduPoint.com
Consulate Of China Celebrates Chinese New Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 11:15 PM

Consulate of China celebrates Chinese New Year

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2020) DUBAI, 17th January 2020 (WAM) - The Chinese Consulate in Dubai, organised, in collaboration with Hala China by Meraas and Dubai Holding, organised this evening a celebration of the Chinese New Year at the City Walk in Dubai.

A rich variety of cultural performances and experiences will take place across the city’s leading destinations from 16 January through to 8 February 2020.

The Grand Parade at City Walk is expected to reach up to 50,000 this year.

