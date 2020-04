ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Health Prevention, MoHAP and the Ministry of Interior, MoI, have announced the continuation of the 'National Disinfection Programme' as part of the preventive and precautionary measures taken by the UAE to contain COVID-19.

The two ministries said new facilities and establishments would be added to the disinfection plan in all emirates of the country. The Programme will be subject to periodic assessment as per recommendations approved by the World Health Organisation, WHO, and established international practices.

This decision comes in light of the successful implementation of the programme, which was launched on Thursday, 26th March, with the use of the most advanced technologies. The programme is being carried out with the support and cooperation of several competent bodies and participation of hundreds of workers, supervisors and administrators from Federal and local governments.

Local authorities in each Emirate will be able to draw and implement disinfection plans that will accommodate the requirements of its own facilities and establishments.

The daily national disinfection programme will begin at 8:00 pm until 6:00 am next day, while movement will be restricted during that period.

The two ministries stressed the importance of cooperation by the general public so as to facilitate the work of teams.

All community members were urged to stay home during the disinfection period, unless absolutely necessary to obtain essential food supplies or medicine or perform essential jobs in vital sectors. Energy, communication, health, education, security, and the police, along with the military, and the postal, freight, pharmaceutical, water, food, civil aviation, airport, passport, finance and banking, and government media sectors, in addition to the services sector, which includes gas stations and construction projects, were included in the list of vital sectors. Relevant categories will be verified by the authorities through business cards or ID cards.