Continuing Sea Disturbances In Arabian Gulf
Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 11:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2019) The National Center of Meteorology Saturday warned sea-goers in the Arabian Gulf against continuing sea disturbances.
In a statement, NCM said with waves are forecast to hit a height of 7 ft offshore at times due to Fresh northwesterly winds at a speed of 40 km/h, until 16.00 tomorrow Sunday.