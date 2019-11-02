Continuing sea disturbances in Arabian Gulf

The National Center of Meteorology Saturday warned sea-goers in the Arabian Gulf against continuing sea disturbances.

In a statement, NCM said with waves are forecast to hit a height of 7 ft offshore at times due to Fresh northwesterly winds at a speed of 40 km/h, until 16.00 tomorrow Sunday.