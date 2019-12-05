UrduPoint.com
Contributions Of 26,391 Volunteers Saved AED36 Mn In Four Years: CDA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) The Community Development Authority, CDA, in Dubai celebrated International Volunteer Day on 5th December, highlighting the global efforts of local volunteers.

International Volunteer Day recognises volunteers worldwide and all they do in making peace and sustainable development a reality.

During an event held at the Etihad Museum, attended by many volunteers and volunteering organisations, the authority revealed that the number of volunteers registered in the Dubai Volunteer Programme since its launch amounted to 26,391, who include people of determination and senior citizens.

The authority also honoured the programme’s 27 most active volunteers, as well as those who are people of determination and its youngest volunteers. Six volunteer organisations were also honoured, along with the three most active volunteer teams in 2019, and the most interactive organisations in terms of providing volunteer opportunities.

In 2019, the authority established the "Volunteers Affairs Committee," to support volunteers and volunteer organisations and enable them to work with the committee on dispute cases.

During his speech at the event, Huraiz Al Mur bin Huraiz, Executive Director of Development and Social Care at the Authority, said that the efforts of volunteers have contributed to the development of the community and saved the authority around AED36 million over the past four years.

The authority revealed that 898 organisations, which include government authorities and private companies, have provided volunteer opportunities as part of the programme from 2016 to the end of November this year, adding that the number of volunteer opportunities over the same period totalled 1,986 and total volunteer hours amounted to 469,479.

Dubai Volunteering Programme links initiatives and events of various authorities and organisations with willing volunteers, thereby fostering a spirit of unity and vol​unteer w​ork throughout the community.​​

