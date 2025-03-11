Contributions to Fathers’ Endowment campaign reach over AED3.3 billion with participation of over 160,560 contributors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) The Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has raised over AED3.304 billion in contributions since its launch.

Launched in honour of fathers in the UAE, the campaign aims to establish a sustainable endowment fund that will dedicate its revenues to providing treatment and healthcare for people in need.

This impressive result stemmed from broad community engagement, with donations from major contributors, businesses, individuals, and public and private sector organisations. This widespread participation reflects the UAE's deeply ingrained culture of philanthropy and its commitment to the campaign's goal of providing sustainable healthcare support in underserved communities.

By meeting the health and treatment needs of these vulnerable populations, the campaign aims to improve their quality of life and overall well-being, ultimately fostering community stability and driving broader development. Since its launch, the campaign has attracted 160,560 contributors.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) confirmed that the record-breaking results of the Fathers' Endowment campaign, exceeding targets with contributions totalling over AED3.304 billion so far, clearly demonstrate the profound impact of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s Ramadan campaigns.

He noted how these initiatives have established a remarkable and impactful humanitarian movement, eagerly anticipated by all as a source of inspiration during Ramadan, fostering a spirit of generosity and giving, while bolstering the UAE's position as a global capital for charitable and humanitarian work.

Al Gergawi explained that the campaign embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid of establishing a sustainable approach to philanthropy, capable of making a tangible difference in providing support for the less fortunate globally.

He said, “The Fathers' Endowment campaign, which honours fathers by creating a sustainable endowment fund dedicated to providing treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy, supports vulnerable populations in a critical area directly impacting their quality of life, stability, and ability to contribute to their communities' development. This initiative will effectively address the medical and health needs of these communities and offer new hope.”

Al Gergawi emphasised that the comprehensive community engagement with the Fathers' Endowment campaign demonstrates that noble values of charity and a culture of giving are deeply rooted in Emirati society, adding that the UAE has become synonymous with spreading goodwill, alleviating suffering worldwide, and empowering millions to improve their quality of life.

Operating under MBRGI’s umbrella, the Fathers’ Endowment honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name, promoting the noble values of honouring parents, compassion and solidarity. It helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, while promoting the concept of endowments and creating a broad community movement that supports its aims.

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

